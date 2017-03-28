Security concerns over CloudPets toys News Security concerns over CloudPets toys CloudPets have made their way in hundreds of thousands of American homes. The technologically advanced toy uses the internet to store and replay voice messages. It is a sweet way to keep in touch, but experts are saying it accidentally revealed the personal information of more than 800,000 customers and about 2 million voice recordings, many of which are of children.

Since at least Christmas Day 2016, information on the CloudPets server -- such as customer logins, password, and voice recordings -- was stored on an exposed database easily accessible to anyone who knew how to use it.

Mashable Chief Correspondent Lance Ulanoff says the toy maker put the information on a third-party service that was not fully locked down. He says this oversight is the perfect recipe for hackers.

Online security expert Troy Hunt was one of the first to notice the problem. He says he tried to reach out to cloud pets several times, but never heard back.

We reached out to CloudPets as well, but the company did not respond to our request for comment.

While some grown-ups we spoke with are concerned with the threat, others say they're not too worried.

The fragile database was no longer publicly accessible as of January 13, but if you used the server while it was still online you could still be susceptible to hacking.

Ulanoff says if your family has a cloud pet device you should immediately change your passwords.