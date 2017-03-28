Many continue to opt out of Common Core testing in NYC News Many continue to opt out of Common Core testing in NYC Schoolchildren in 3rd through 8th grades hit the test booklets Tuesday. The Common Core assessment for English language arts (ELA) began Tuesday morning and will last through Thursday for everyone except those who opt out.

The Common Core curriculum was initially created to raise the level of education nationwide and make sure kids are college- and career-ready. But many parents feel teachers spend too much time worried about the test, which leaves out time for creativity.

The New York State Department of Education heard those concerns and made some changes to the test in 2016, such as shortening the length and making the test untimed. However the opt-out rate stayed about the same. The same test is given to kids this year.

The math assessment will be in the first week of May.