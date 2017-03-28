Teen's family gets bill for guardrail that killed her

- It had been four months since Hannah Eimers’ family had laid her to rest when she received a bill in the mail to repair the guardrail her loved ones said was responsible for the teen's sudden death.

Hannah was killed November 1 when the 17-year-old’s car left Interstate 75 in Tennessee, traveled into the median and hit the terminal end of a guardrail, officials said.

The guardrail impaled the vehicle’s driver’s door and hit Hannah in the head and the chest, her devastated family said.

"The guardrail device failed to perform properly and penetrated Hannah's car, causing her death," Hannah's father, Stephen Eimers, wrote on Facebook.

He said that the guardrail, manufactured by the Lindsay Corporation, had been removed from the Tennessee Department of Transportation’s procurement list before his daughter’s death due to its poor performance.

InsideEdition.com has reached out to the Lindsay Corporation for comment.

“Although TDOT saw reason to ban the purchase and installation of this unit they chose to leave the existing units in place,” Eimers wrote. "TDOT CHOSE TO PLAY RUSSIAN ROULETTE WITH PEOPLE'S LIVES, AND HANNAH PAID WITH HER LIFE."

Then, months after Hannah’s death, a bill addressed to the teen arrived at the family’s Loudon County home.

"TDOT actually had the audacity to send Hannah a bill for the damage to this deadly device that caused her death," Eimers wrote.

A spokeswoman for the TDOT told InsideEdition.com that the letter sent to the Eimers family was mistakenly sent due to a processing error.

A new letter has been sent to the family to apologize, to explain the error and to instruct that they should not pay the previous bill, the spokeswoman said.

READ MORE