Man steals phone from 4-year-old, texts 'LMAO' to her dad

- A Florida man has been arrested after allegedly stealing a cell phone from a 4-year-old girl and then taunting her father in text messages, authorities said.

Nelson Quiles and his little girl, Angela, were shopping at Walmart earlier this month, when she accidentally left her phone on the floor, according to Volusia County Sheriff’s deputies.

They went back to look for it, aided by Walmart employees, but were unable to locate the phone.

The father sent a text to his daughter’s phone, asking for it to be returned and explaining that it belonged to a 4-year-old girl.

The thief sent back "LMAO," according to a charging affidavit filed against Mykhal Henderson, 30, of Deltona. He also wrote, “OK, well, the Walmart floor said I can have it,” the document said.

The child was "visibly upset and crying," according to the affidavit.

Surveillance video shows a male shopper picking up the phone and leaving the store, authorities said. Twenty seconds later, he comes back in, goes to the online pick-up counter and collects a purchase he made via computer, the document said.

Detectives identified the shopper as Henderson, based on his receipt and phone number, which could be seen on the store’s footage, deputies said.

Henderson was later arrested during a traffic stop, and charged with petty theft. He admitted stealing the phone, and handed it over to detectives, according to the affidavit.

He has six previous convictions for theft, the document said. Henderson has not commented publicly about the incident.

