Fire on roof at Chelsea Market building

- A smoky rooftop fire forced the evacuation of the Chelsea Market building in Manhattan, the FDNY said.

A fire broke out around noon Tuesday in the cooling tower on top of the building at West 15th Street and Ninth Avenue Large plumes of smoke billowed through the neighborhood.

One person was treated for smoke inhalation.

Firefighters had the fire under control in less than an hour. By 1:30, the department gave the all-clear to tenants to return inside.

Chelsea Market is home to more than two dozen retailers, eateries, and offices, including Spectrum NY1 News, MLB.com, and Food Network. The High Line elevated park runs through the building.

"The fire department responded immediately to the scene, and the adjacent office floors of the building were evacuated as a precaution," a spokesperson for the building said. "The safety of our visitors and tenants is our greatest concern."

With the Associated Press

We’ve given the all clear for everybody to reoccupy the building. They’re back & ready for business -FDNY Dep Asst Chief Gala #ChelseaMarket pic.twitter.com/LRjD6BoZ5U — FDNY (@FDNY) March 28, 2017