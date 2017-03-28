DIY slime burns 11-year-old girl

- A Massachusetts family is warning others about the dangers of do-it-yourself homemade slime after their 11-year-old daughter suffered second- and third-degree burns on her hands, which doctors said is likely the result of prolonged exposure to Borax One, one of the recipe’s key ingredients. Kathleen Quinn, who at one point was making the slime on a daily basis, suffered the injury while staying over at a friend’s house.

“It felt really hot and tingly,” Quinn, of Rockland, told WCVB.

Quinn’s mother, Siobhan, said by the time they picked the girl up from her friend’s house the following morning, she was crying in pain and her hands were covered in blisters.

“I feel terrible,” Siobhan told the news outlet. “I feel like the worst mother.”

The Quinns had encouraged their daughter to make the slime seeing it as a welcome distraction to social media and other technology that pre-teens are typically consumed with.

