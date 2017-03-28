Police: Dad shot while confronting son's robber News Police: Dad shot while confronting son’s robber Police have confirmed a father confronted the person who'd robbed his teenage son hours earlier – and was shot twice in the face, overnight.

That happened at about 2am in Cobbs Creek.

Someone had robbed the son at gunpoint and stole $40 at about midnight.

The young victim told his father, who went to confront that person. He was not armed.

Then, police on routine patrol heard multiple gunshots.

They say they found the 37-year-old shot twice in the face on Market Street, between 61st and 62nd streets, and took him to the hospital. He’s in critical condition, but expected to survive.

Police say the robber-turned-gunman ran north on 62nd Street and was seen on real-time police cameras.

They also have witnesses to both the robbery and the shooting.

They cleared the scene, including evidence markers where shell casings landed, at about 4am.