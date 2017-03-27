Study: Cats like you better than food News Study: Cats like you better than food It is true: cats don't have the best reputation. They're known for being aloof, spoiled, and entitled -- kind of like millennials with fur. But new research from Oregon State University is scratching away at that theory by proving that cats like people even more than they like food.

So how do researchers know that? They took dozens of cats from shelters and homes. For a few hours, the researchers didn't give the cats any toys, food, human contact, or anything to smell. When they finally reintroduced the cats to all those things, guess what cats chose first? Human contact.

All that time money and stress about how to win over your cat and all along all you really had to do was be yourself.