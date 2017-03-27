VIDEO: Killer whales attack sea lions News VIDEO: Killer whales attack sea lions Nature can be brutal. Video from Argentina shows the animal food chain at work: killer whales swimming into surf to attack and kill several sea lions.

The whales have a distinctive killing technique. Orcas enter the shoreline's shallow waters and throw their massive bodies into sea lion pups, which strands them. Then the orcas move in for the kill.

Local officials in Punta Norte say you can only witness this carnage along this Atlantic Ocean coastline. You can see it every year in March and April, when young sea lions learn to swim.

The area is in the Peninsula Valdes Nature Reserve.