NY teen charged with stealing sex toys from home

ROME, N.Y. (AP) -- A central New York teenager faces charges after police say he stole assorted sex toys from a woman's bedroom.

Police in the city of Rome say a woman called authorities on March 22 to report her sex toys were missing. An investigation led to the arrest of a 17-year-old on charges of petty larceny and possession of stolen items.

The Syracuse Post-Standard reports that police say the teen went into the house carrying a backpack after he asked another teen if he could use the bathroom. The homeowner wasn't home at the time, and realized later that her sex toys were gone.

Police say the five items were valued at about $185.

The teen's name wasn't released.