Woman gives home to grandparents who never had electricity or running water

- An elderly couple lived their entire lives without running water and electricity, but that all changed when their granddaughter surprised them with a brand new home, equipped with all the amenities, the generous woman told Inside Edition.

Kahealani Paradis, 29, cashed out her husband’s retirement fund after she found the perfect home for her grandparents in Big Island, Hawaii, where they have lived for the past 45 years.

“I’ve been wanting to get them a house for a really long time,” Paradis told InsideEdition.com. “The house they had is where I grew up, where my mother grew up, where all their kids grew up. It didn’t have electricity or water. A lot of people live like this in Hawaii.”

She explained her grandparents’ home was run using generators.

When Paradis found the reasonably priced two-bedroom home on a quarter-acre of land, she knew she had to jump at the opportunity: “Deals like this don’t come up. Never.”

When it came time to move in earlier this month, her grandparents couldn’t believe their eyes.

READ MORE