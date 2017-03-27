94-year-old woman works at McDonalds for 44 years

A 94-year-old Indiana woman is celebrating 44 years of working at McDonald's. Co-workers threw a party for Loraine Maurer, of Evansville.

Maurer started working at McDonald's in 1973 and has been a fixture behind the counter at several locations in the area ever since.

Maurer works the breakfast shift on Friday and Saturday mornings. Franchise owner Katie Kenworthy says that people come from all over town to see her and make sure they get their coffee or oatmeal made the Loraine way.

Maurer tells ABC News that she has thought about retirement, but "would miss it too much."