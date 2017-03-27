Outrage after cop who shot teen dead resigns [ ] Hide Caption [ ] Show Caption Ramarley Graham was shot to death in his bathroom by a white NYPD police officer in 2012. News Outrage after cop who shot teen dead resigns The mother of an unarmed black teenager who was shot to death in his bathroom by a white NYPD police officer is angry that the officer has been allowed to resign.

Constance Malcolm says there's no justice for her son, Ramarley Graham, and she's appalled by how the police department and city government have treated Officer Richard Haste.

Haste was brought on departmental charges for demonstrating "poor judgment" by not taking obvious steps to defuse a fatal standoff with Graham.

"Nothing can take away the profound pain left after his loss," said Mayor Bill de Blasio.

"In the end, they left Officer Haste off the hook," said Malcolm.

Graham's court case ended in January.

"I will never give up. That's what moms do," said Malcolm.

Haste said he feared Graham had a gun when he shot him.

