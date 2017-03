Thousands protested against the Russian government in Moscow on Sunday.

They filled Pushkin Square for an unsanctioned demonstration.

It was just one of several protests taking place across Russia.

There were some scuffles with police, and numerous demonstrators were arrested including Russia’s main opposition leader, Alexei Navalny, who helped organize the protests.

The protests have been the largest coordinated outpourings of dissatisfaction toward the Russian government since 2011 and 2012.