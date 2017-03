Two teenagers are hospitalized after they were shot in New Jersey.

The incident occurred a little before 3 a.m. Sunday morning in Jersey City.

One of the injured was a 13-year-old boy. He was shot in the abdomen while the other injured, a 15-year-old boy, was shot in the ankle.

The 13-year-old received surgery was in critical condition.

Names of the teenagers have not been released, and no arrests have been made.