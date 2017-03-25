Shake Shack partners with Caviar delivery in exclusive weekend deal News Shake Shack partners with Caviar delivery in exclusive weekend deal It's a burger lover's dream.

Some New York City "Shake Shacks" offered delivery this weekend.

When it comes to the food delivery game, one might think of Seamless as the ‘Uber’ of the domain. Some apps are trying to compete in that space and one of them made a splash Saturday.

In a city where time is money, it's no surprise food delivery apps have come to rule the game.

As the line forms outside Shake Shack’s Madison Square Park location, a ‘plan B’ to get their goodies faster has formed, called ‘Plan C’ for Caviar - The new food app that teamed up with the Shack to get the goods to your doorstep this weekend only. With zero delivery fees, call it Caviar’s bid to get your attention.

“It’s a highly competitive space- there’s no barrier to entry just making it a delivery system,” said Lance Ulanoff, Chief Mashable correspondent.

That’s exactly why the food delivery app game seems like it's busting at the seams with options that include Door Dash, Uber Eats, and Food Panda, to name a few. Caviar’s deal with the Shack and other food spots not on Seamless, gives them a competitive advantage.

As with all things good news, things can come with some fine print. In this case, the food getting to you doesn't mean they can deliver your gym workout.