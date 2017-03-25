Fatal falls lead to two deaths in Brooklyn

A 13-year-old boy is dead and his friend is in cirical condition after falling four stories after roof jumping.

- A man fell from a building in Brooklyn and died just hours after a teen died in a similar incident.

21-year-old Tyler Wyatt fell from a fourth floor window in East Williamsburg around 2:30 Saturday morning.

Reports said Wyatt may have been intoxicated and fell after leaning out of the window on Metropolitan Avenue near Olive Street.

He was rushed to Woodhull Hospital, but couldn't be saved.

Hours earlier, a couple of miles away on Grove Street in Bushwick, two teens fell from a rooftop.

A 13-year-old boy was killed and his 15-year-old friend is in critical condition.

Police said the teens may have been roof jumping when they fell four stories.

Neighbors said that the teens didn't live in the building, but would often climb to the top and hang out.