Thousands pay respect for fallen EMT Yadira Arroyo

A final salute was given to a fallen hero.

Thousands gathered to say one last goodbye to EMT Yadira Arroyo.

Arroyo was fatally struck by her own ambulance after it was stolen last week.

Saturday morning, friends and family remembered the mother of five and a beloved member of the community.

The FDNY presented Arroyo's helmet to her grief stricken family.

"She was an amazing woman. We will forever miss her. We lost a rock,” said Joseph Jefferson, Captain of station 26, where Arroyo served.

Inside St. Nicholas of Tolentine church in the Bronx, the eldest of Arroyo’s 5 children and her aunt eulogized their loved one.

“In life, mothers are only given so much to do the impossible. My mother wasn't perfect. She was excellent,” said Jose Montes.

"When she put on that uniform, it was not to do a job- It was to serve. She wore that uniform with pride,” said Arroyo’s aunt, Ali Acevedo-Hernandez.

Fire Commissioner Daniel Nigro said the 44-year-old paramedic was on her way to aide a pregnant woman.

Outside the church, several streets were filled with mourners carrying pink balloons looking to honor Arroyo's service.

Arroyo was a 14 year veteran of the department.

Mayor Bill de Blasio also attended and offered condolences on behalf of the city.

The NYPD said Jose Gonzalez carjacked Arroyo's ambulance and ran her over after a scuffle.

Gonzalez is charged with murder and is due back in court next month.