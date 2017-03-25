One Direction's Liam Payne, Cheryl Cole welcome baby boy

Congratulations are in order for Liam Payne and Cheryl Cole!

The couple welcomed a baby boy into the world, and the One Direction singer took to Instagram to announce the news.

“My close friends and family know there are very few times when I’m left speechless… wow! I’m incredibly happy to welcome our new baby boy into the world, it’s a moment that I will never forget for the rest of my life and my favorite memory I have so far.” He continued on and talked about his admiration for his girlfriend, Cheryl, “I’m completely in awe of his incredible mother and how she has been the whole way through this; she’s really made my dreams come true. We haven’t named him yet, but he’s already capturing hearts including mine. I feel very blessed. Happy Mother’s Day everyone!”

Though Payne and Cole never officially announced they were expecting a child, speculations started when pictures of Cole with a small bump surfaced on the internet.

This is the second baby from the members of One Direction- Louis Tomlinson is a dad to a 1-year-old.

Liam is currently in the works of coming out with an album, and has posted multiple pictures in the studio recording.