What is Earth Hour?

Parts of the world will go dark for an hour to show support to protect the planet.

Earth Hour is a movement organized by the World Wide Fund for Nature that encourages people to turn off non-essential lights for an hour to show their commitment to protecting the planet.

Small actions can make a difference, and showing your support to protect the planet demonstrates the commitment to fight climate change.

The World Wide Fund for Nature has focused on protecting the future of nature.

Earth Hour’s official twitter tweeted out, “It’s not about which country you’re from, it’s about what Earth we’re from. Join us for #EarthHour 25 March, 8:30pm, your time #ChangeClimateChange”

Countries such as India and France have participated in turning off lights of buildings such as the Eiffel Tower and Lotus Temple.

Earth Hour takes place at 8:30 p.m. local time on March 25.