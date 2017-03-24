New York state troopers hurt in crash while chasing suspect

- Two New York state troopers chasing a suspect on a road in the Adirondacks were hurt in a multi-vehicle crash, authorities said.

Several state troopers chased a car that had been reported stolen from Vermont when they crashed around 6:30 p.m. Thursday on Route 74 in Schroon, about 80 miles north of Albany, New York State Police said.

"The suspect vehicle struck the rear of one of the troop cars and also side swiped another troop car before being forced off the south shoulder of the highway where the vehicle struck a guiderail, terminating the pursuit," police said in a statement. Troopers took the operator into custody without further incident."

Police said that the driver initially gave them a false name before identifying himself as Iliya Light, 32, of North Hero, Vermont. Police are working to confirm his identity.

Authorities charged Light with reckless endangerment, criminal mischief, criminal possession stolen property, driving while ability impaired by drugs, and more. He was arraigned and held in the Essex County Jail.

Medics took Trooper Daniel Albee and Trooper Leston Sheeley to a hospital to be treated for minor injuries. They were then released.

State Police and the D.A.'s office are investigating.