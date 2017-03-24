Passenger ferry grounds off of New Jersey coast

- 95 passengers has to be rescued from a ferry near Highlands, New Jersey late Thursday night after it became grounded.

A Seastreak Feery ran aground 200-yards from the pier at approximately 11:15 p.m. The Coast Guard out of Sector New York Command Center were notified and launched a Coast Guard rescue crew from Coast Guard Station Sandy Hook.

The Station rescue crew arrived on scene and oversaw the safe transfer of passengers from the ferry vessel Whaling City Express to the ferry vessel New Jersey.

During the transfer the Whaling City Express re-floated and the Station rescue crew escorted both ferries to the pier.

Sector New York marine investigators were scheduled to inspect the grounded vessel prior to it operating again.

No injuries were reported.