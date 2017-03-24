Airman from NY killed in Middle East

DANSVILLE, N.Y. (AP) - The Pentagon says a 25-year-old airman from western New York has died while on duty in the Middle East.

The Department of Defense announced Thursday that Staff Sgt. Alexandria Mae Morrow, of Dansville, died Wednesday in Southwest Asia while performing maintenance duties in support of combat operations. Details of her death haven't been released.

The Pentagon says the incident is under investigation.

Morrow was assigned to the 366th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron at Mountain Home Air Force Base in Idaho.

She grew up in Dansville, in Livingston County 40 miles south of Rochester.

Her mother told WHEC-TV in Rochester that her daughter died in Jordan while loading a bomb onto a plane.

Morrow was the married mother of two children ages 2 and 4.