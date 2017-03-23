Lawyers urge undocumented women to seek protection from abusers News Lawyers urge undocumented women to seek protection from abusers Attorneys for Her Justice, a law firm offering free legal help to women in New York City specializing in domestic violence cases, say they are seeing an increase in fear among clients that are undocumented. Most afraid if they report the abuse they will be deported.

Attorney Ester Limb says some of their clients are too scared to call law enforcement if the abuser were to violate and order of protection.

The lawyers want their clients and other women to know that they need to keep living their lives and should call 911 to protect themselves and their children. They point out that women who are being abused have rights, regardless of their immigration status.

These lawyers say the women can get an order of protection from their abuser and can be placed in a shelter.