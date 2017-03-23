Biden's son, estranged wife seek amicable, private divorce

WASHINGTON (AP) - Former Vice President Joe Biden's son and his estranged wife are seeking an amicable split and are asking a judge to halt a contested divorce case in which she accused Hunter Biden of squandering the couple's money on drugs, alcohol and prostitutes.

In a joint filing in D.C. Superior Court this week, lawyers for Biden and Kathleen Buhle Biden said they are seeking to end their marriage without continued litigation and recognize the benefit in finalizing their divorce "amicably and privately."

The filing comes two weeks after Kathleen Biden asked for a court order directing Hunter Biden to stop squandering the couple's remaining assets.

"Throughout the parties' separation, Mr. Biden has created financial concerns for the family by spending extravagantly on his own interests (including drugs, alcohol, prostitutes, strip clubs, and gifts for women with whom he has sexual relations) while leaving the family with no funds to pay legitimate bills," wrote Rebekah Sullivan, a lawyer for Kathleen.

Sullivan also described the couple's outstanding debts as "shocking and overwhelming," with maxed-out credit cards, double mortgages on two homes, and tax debt of more than $313,000.

In Wednesday's filing, attorneys asked that Kathleen's motion seeking to halt the dissipation of assets be held in abeyance while the litigation is stayed.

They also asked that a scheduled March 30 hearing in the case be canceled.

Court records indicate that Kathleen Biden asked her husband to leave the couple's Washington, D.C., home on July 5, 2015, prompted by his actions on the night of July Fourth. The filing doesn't offer details. The couple agreed to separate three months later because of what Kathleen Biden describes as irreconcilable differences, including drug use and infidelity.

Kathleen Biden filed for divorce in December, seeking sole custody of the couple's 16-year-old daughter, the youngest of their three children.

According to media reports, Hunter Biden, 47, is dating Hallie Biden, 43, the widow of his older brother, former Delaware Attorney General Beau Biden, who died of brain cancer in May 2015.