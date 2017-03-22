Singer-songwriter José James defies labels News Singer-songwriter José James defies labels Originally from Minneapolis, José James won the prestigious Thelonious Monk award in 2004 before studying music in New York and London and landing his first record deal. The genre-bending artist describes his sound as closest to soul music.

His single "To Be with You" is climbing the charts, but what he really remembers fondly about making this album is his collaboration with jazz singer Oleta Adams on the song "I'm Yours."

James says his dream producer collaboration would be hooking up on a few songs with Kanye West.

If you're thinking James looks familiar, it might be because of his on-screen cameo in the movie "Fifty Shades Darker."

Excited about performing in New York, James calls audiences here, sophisticated and enthusiastic.

