Study: 10,000 steps a day isn't enough News Study: 10,000 steps a day isn't enough If you're looking to keep your metabolism balanced, exactly how many steps should be taking? Until now, the doctor-recommended advice has been 10,000 steps. But new research published in the International Journal of Obesity followed postal workers in Scotland suggests that number may be too low. The new number is 15,000 steps a day.

But Dr. Carl Reimers, the director of the Cardiac Cath Lab at Lenox Hill Hospital, told Fox 5 that the research isn't all it steps up to be because the data pool isn't big enough.

During this study everyone was asked to wear an activity tracker. This data was analyzed and showed that those who were sedentary had more cardiovascular risk factors for developing heart disease versus those who were walking postal workers.

Dr. Reimers said the route of the postal workers is approximately 7 miles, which translates to 15,000 steps. But he pointed out that the study doesn't say anywhere that 15,000 steps is better than 10,000 steps, so that doesn't mean walking 10,000 steps isn't good enough.