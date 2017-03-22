NYPD, ACS probe Staten Island girl's death News NYPD, ACS probe Staten Island girl's death Police officers responding to a home on Moreland Street on Staten Island at around 8 a.m. found a baby girl unconscious and unresponsive with no obvious signs of trauma, the department said. The girl, identified as Bianca Abdul, 1, died.

The family has a history with the Administration for Children's Services, according to authorities. The NYPD told Fox 5 that ACS has been involved in seven different incidents. At one point, ACS removed a 12-year-old daughter from the home but later brought her back. Due to confidentiality laws, ACS couldn't elaborate on the incidents, but a spokesperson said in a statement: "We are investigating this incident along with the NYPD. We await the Medical Examiner's review."

Neighbors we spoke to said police were frequently called to the home. Nancy, who lives just a few doors down, came with flowers Wednesday afternoon. She said she meet Bianca when she was born. She claimed the mother, Leila Wades, wasn't fit to be a parent.

Meanwhile, the father of baby Bianca was arrested for violating an order of protection, but is not charged in connection to her death. Authorities said Joseph Abdul has not been at the house for more a week.