Mom thanks cops for arresting her daughter

- The 15-year-old girl was arrested on March 10 after police allegedly caught her drinking a can of beer on the beach.

"In this day, 'cops' are getting a bad rap. So, I wanted to say 'thank you'. Yesterday, my daughter was one of the thousands of spoiled spring breakers 'living it up' on the beach,” the woman wrote in a letter that police posted to their Facebook. “The arrest scared the HELL out of her and I'm hoping she learned her lesson.”

The mom said it was a “stupid move” on her daughter’s part and thanked the officers for being kind anyhow.

“The reason that I am sending this is that every officer that I talked to or that I could hear in the background talking to her was so nice! Firm, but nice,” she wrote. “For a mom hundreds of miles away, that was very reassuring. Thank you for saving me a few more grey hairs last night."

The Walton County Sheriff’s Office told InsideEdition.com that the girl gave them a fake ID and that they have a zero tolerance policy for underage drinking.

“We like to send that message out clearly," said Corey Dobridnia, the public information officer for the department. "We are not trying to ruin kids’ lives but protect them from hurting themselves. We treat them fairly like we would treat anyone else. It’s nice to hear from a parent and hear their support."

