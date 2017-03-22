De Blasio urges NY lawmakers to hike taxes on the rich

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) -- New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio urged state lawmakers to raise taxes on the state's wealthiest residents.

The Democratic mayor traveled to Albany Wednesday to call on the Legislature to increase income taxes on millionaires and authorize his proposal to tax the sale of high-end real estate in the city.

De Blasio and several top Democrats in the Legislature said the added tax revenue could pay for better schools, affordable housing and health and social welfare programs. They said it is especially important to protect public investments in those programs now that Washington Republicans have proposed cuts in federal spending.

The proposal to raise taxes in New York faces significant challenges with the Republican-led state Senate. A spokesman said Senate Republicans want to cut taxes, not raise them.