Border guard attacked with rocks from Mexico

- A U.S. Border Patrol agent barely escaped without injury early Monday after being bombarded with rocks thrown over the border fence near San Luis, Arizona.

The agent was tracking footprints from two individuals heading north from the border toward city streets. The agent followed the footprints and apprehended one individual who had illegally entered the U.S.

While tracking the second individual who had started to circle back towards Mexico, the agent was suddenly attacked with multiple rocks being thrown over the fence from the Mexican side.

The agent was able to get back into his vehicle and leave the area but not before his vehicle’s windshield took a direct hit.

Agents are processing the individual apprehended on the U.S. side of the fence in accordance with Yuma Sector guidelines. The other man got away.