Police investigate death of infant twin girls in Lindenwold News Authorities: Two infants found unresponsive in Lindenwold Police in Lindenwold, New Jersey are investigating what led to the death of two 7-month-old twin girls Wednesday.

- Police in Lindenwold, New Jersey are investigating what led to the death of two 7-month-old twin girls Wednesday.

Emergency crews were called to a home on the 500 block of Bilper Avenue around 8:30 a.m. for a report of two unresponsive infants.

The two girls were pronounced dead at Virtua Hospital a short time later.

The cause and manner of death remain under investigation.