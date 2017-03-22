Duck found wandering in subway

- A confused duck found out the hard way that it's illegal to jump on New York City's subway tracks.

According to the New York Police Department’s Transit Bureau, the duck was found wading in a pool of dirty water in a Brooklyn subway station on Friday morning.

Trains had to temporarily suspended as officers Kevin Conway and Michael Black descended on to the tracks at Jefferson St. station on the L line to seize the duck.

Carrying the duck in a cardboard box wrapped in police tape, officers decided to release the duck without charges at nearby Highland Park.

It is unclear how the duck ended up on the tracks, according to Inside Editon.

According to the MTA, venturing onto the tracks can result in a penalty of $50.