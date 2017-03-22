Several reported dead in Westminster terror attack

British Parliament was placed on lock-down after police shot an assailant, according to a British lawmaker addressing Parliament.

- Several people are reported dead and others are injured after a man driving a vehicle slammed into pedestrians, traveled onto the grounds of British Parliament and struck more people before running out and making his way into Old Palace Yards where he attacked a police officer with a knife, reports Sky News.

The alleged assailant is being treated by emergency personnel. The officer suffered knife-related injuries.

The Metropolitan Police says in a statement that the incident is ongoing. It is urging people to stay away from the area. The incident is being treated as a "terrorist" attack.

According to Sky News, a motorcade presumably carrying British Prime Minister Theresa May was seen speeding out of the area. A reporter covering Parliament said he saw a plainclothes officers put his arm around May and rush her to a nearby vehicle.

May was wrapping up an event near the scene of the suspect's shooting.

