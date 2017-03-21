President Trump presses GOP on Obamacare repeal News President Trump presses GOP on Obamacare repeal The U.S. House will vote on the Republican Obamacare repeal and replace plan Thursday. It is being met with stiff opposition from both liberals and conservatives.

President Donald Trump personally tried to persuade lawmakers. He urged House Republicans to pass the healthcare reform or pay dearly for it in the midterm elections. The president reminded Republicans who campaigned on tax cuts that if they want them to see the light of day then they have to get healthcare done first.

After that, the president insisted things were looking good for a Thursday vote. House Speaker Paul Ryan was also positive. But some conservatives remain unconvinced.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo took it a step further warning the Republican plan will mean nearly three million New Yorkers will lose health insurance.

President Trump's pick for Supreme Court was also under scrutiny. Judge Neil Gorsuch spent hours in the hot seat. Senators grilled him on everything from his views on women in the workplace to roe v. Wade. The White House feels confident Gorsuch will ultimately be confirmed.