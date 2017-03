- A woman told cops her boyfriend threw her dog to its death from a 7th floor balcony.

According to the New York Post, the woman’s boyfriend then took the dog’s body off of the street and ran away.

The NYPD’s Animal Cruelty Squad is investigating Jennifer Chan’s claim that her boyfriend, Yak Lung Cheung threw the dog out of the balcony during a fight in Flushing Friday night.

Police are looking for Cheung for questioning.