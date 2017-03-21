Nail salon allegedly charges overweight customers extra

- A Tennessee nail salon has come under fire after a woman who visited the shop claimed owners charged overweight customers a higher fee for pedicures.

“Sorry. But if you are overweight, pedicures will be $45 due to service fees for pedicurists. Thank you!” the sign reportedly read.

Deshania Ferguson took to Facebook to complain about a notice she said was posted at Rose Salon in Memphis.

“Went to get my nails done on Overton Crossing and Frayser Blvd and this is what they have up ... so rude,” Ferguson wrote.

Rose nails usually charges up to $30 for pedicures, according to local reports.

The salon did not return phone calls, but according to WREG, the owner, Son Nguyen, denied he had posted a sign about overweight customers.

But he also told the station he has decided to stop serving obese patrons because it is difficult to give them pedicures.