Police: Couple dead from overdose, discovered by children

- A Spirit Airlines pilot and his wife were found dead by their children after the couple overdosed on drugs, police said.

Authorities in Centerville, Ohio, released a heartbreaking 911 audio of the call made by the children of Brian and Courtney Halye after they apparently died from a fatal mix of heroin and fentanyl last week.

The call came after the children woke up for school and discovered their parents hadn't left their room.

"I just woke up and my two parents are on the floor. My sister said they're not waking up," a 13-year-old son says. "They're not breathing." Other children can be heard crying in the background.

According to WLWT, police said they found evidence of narcotics use.

"We did locate drug paraphernalia, which leads us to believe this is drug-related," said Centerville police Officer John Davis.

The local coroner's office is awaiting toxicology results, but preliminary findings showed deaths were likely caused by fentanyl and heroin, authorities said.

Brian Halye had been a pilot for Spirit Airlines for 9 years.

In a statement, the company wrote, "Our hearts go out to the family, friends, and colleagues of Captain Halye."