What is the International Day of Happiness?

You may have noticed the hashtag #InternationalDayofHappiness across social media on March 20, 2017, with users celebrating everything from their pets to orange chicken. But as important as it may be to celebrate life's pleasures, you may also want to take a moment to discover what the day is really about.

On this day, the United Nations enlisted the help of the Smurfs along with Demi Lovato and Joe Manganiello, two of the stars who voice characters in the upcoming "Smurfs" film to promote a day originated back in 2013 as a way to promote the U.N.'s 17 Sustainable Development Goals that will, "end poverty, reduce inequality, and protect our planet" -- all factors that will increase happiness around the world.

And as the U.N. raised awareness for its efforts, people in New York were grateful for the fortunate circumstances that contribute to their happiness.

Maybe it's recognizing our good fortune that really is the key to happiness. As Oprah Winfrey once said, "Be thankful for what you have; you'll end up having more."