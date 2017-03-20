You can design the new 'I Voted' sticker for NYC

By: FOX5NY.COM STAFF

Posted:Mar 20 2017 08:06PM EDT

Updated:Mar 20 2017 08:07PM EDT

NEW YORK (FOX 5 NEWS) - A design contest for the city's new "I Voted" election sticker is underway. The New York City Campaign Finance Board is asking New Yorkers to submit sketches through April 14, 2017. The phrase "I Voted" must be incorporated into the design. The drawing should also fit inside a two-inch-diameter circle.

"Once finalists have been selected, we will let the public vote on their favorite design, which will be printed and distributed on 'I Voted' stickers on Election Day for years to come," the CFB said on its website.

Click here for all the details and design guidelines.

