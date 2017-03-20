Homophobic graffiti about Obama found on lawmakers' building in Queens

- Someone spray-painted a homophobic slur along with President Obama's name twice within a few days on the wall of a Queens building that houses offices of three Democratic lawmakers, according to state Sen. Michael Gianaris, one of the occupants.

The words "Obama f-----" scrawled in blue were found Monday morning. Similar graffiti was found on the building last week, his spokeswoman said.

"It is shameful that someone is trying to divide our diverse neighborhood through hostility and bigotry," Gianaris said in a statement. "We can assure our community that these hateful actions will not silence our opposition towards policies we consider un-American, and we will continue to fight for those who need our help no matter the cost."

Gianaris's office confirmed that the homophobic slur was painted on the outside of 31-19 Newtown Avenue in Astoria. Gianaris, Assembly Member Aravella Simotas, and Rep. Carolyn Maloney all have district offices in the building, which is also home to Katch Astoria, a popular sports bar.

Gianaris and Simotas tweeted about the vandalism.

The NYPD confirmed to Fox5NY.com that the Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating the incidents.