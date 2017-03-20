Latina asked for 'proof of residency' by waiter

- A waiter in California has been fired for asking Latina-Americans for proof of residency at a local restaurant.

Diana Carrillo, 24, was at Saint Marc, an upscale eatery in Huntington Beach, along with her friends last Saturday when she was taken aback by her waiter’s question.

“As soon as I sat down, the waiter approached the table. He didn’t even introduce himself to us. He just asked ‘can I see your proof of residency?’” Carillo told InsideEdition.com “I handed my ID to him and when he left the table it set in.”

Carrillo, whose parents are from Mexico, said she was shocked but once she realized the magnitude of what happened, she and her friends got up to speak to a manager.

“His initial response was I am sorry about this. He offered to seat us in different section and we declined,” Carrillo said. “We weren’t comfortable staying there.”

Carrillo said she went home and posted about the experience on Yelp and Facebook. A few days later she received a call from the restaurant telling her that the waiter had been fired.

In a statement to the Los Angeles Times, management at St. Marc said the waiter’s actions were “in no way…representative” of the restaurant’s employees or management.

“We have always celebrated being part of the diverse Huntington Beach community, which means valuing all guests and treating every individual with respect,” the statement read.

Carrillo said her own mother, who came to the United States 30 years ago, has also experienced discrimination but not to this degree.

“Honestly when it first happened we were so stunned and shocked,” said Carrillo. "I think this is the direction we are headed due to the current president. It’s scary. I shared the stories to spread awareness.”

