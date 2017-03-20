Kim Kardashian West leaving reality show? [ ] Hide Caption [ ] Show Caption Kim Kardashian at the International Advertising Festival in Cannes, France, June 24, 2015. (AP/Lionel Cironneau) News Kim Kardashian West leaving reality show? The National Enquirer is reporting that reality TV star Kim Kardashian West, who is recovering from a heist of her Paris hotel room, says she's done with her family's show, 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' on E!

- The National Enquirer is reporting that reality TV star Kim Kardashian West, who is recovering from a heist of her Paris hotel room, says she's leaving her family's show, 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' on E!

Columnist Rob Shuter told FOX 5 morning program, Good Day New York,' that sources say "Kim is done."

"She's made a ton of money. The show is not doing very well. The season premiere was last week and it was the lowest-rated 'Kardashians in their history.' I think people are just over them. They're just over-exposed," said Shuter.

The 36-year-old, mother of two and wife of rapper Kanye West, has a reported net worth of $150 million.

During the premiere episode of season 13, Kardashian West spoke about fears she would be raped and killed during the robbery by masked gunman of her hotel room in France last year.

The star says the men picked her up and put her in a bathtub before making off with jewelry.

Ten people have been charged in connection with the case.

"I'm told it's going to be over six or seven episodes. They are going to talk about this for the whole season. It feels like it's too much. It's going to go on for several weeks," said Shuter.

On Monday, Karsdashian West tweeted about the premiere episode and her life since the robbery.

"I took a tragic, horrific experience and did not let it diminish me, rather grew and evolved and allowed the experience to teach me," she wrote.

I took a tragic horrific experience and did not let it diminish me, rather grew and evolved and allowed the experience to teach me. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 20, 2017

With the Associated Press