Comey, Rogers: Russia is our adversary

FBI Director James Comey, left, joined by National Security Agency Director Michael Rogers, right, testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington, Monday, March 20, 2017. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Posted:Mar 20 2017 09:55AM EDT

Updated:Mar 20 2017 10:16AM EDT

WASHINGTON (AP) -- FBI Director James Comey and NSA director Michael Rogers are expected to testify today at a hearing on Capitol Hill about Russian interference into the U.S. presidential election.

Also of interest to the House Intelligence Committee are President Donald Trump's claims that the Obama administration wiretapped Trump Tower during the presidential campaign.

Trump is accusing Democrats of fabricating allegations of election interference against Russia and creating more "fake news." This morning, he tweeted, "The Democrats made up and pushed the Russian story as an excuse for running a terrible campaign. Big advantage in Electoral College & lost!"

