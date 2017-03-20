Police investigate subway station fight between teens

Police in Philadelphia are searching for a group of teenagers involved in a huge subway station fight.

Authorities say the brawl began after a street-level snowball fight around 3:45 p.m. Thursday. Officials say the teens eventually moved down to the subway station and it turned into an all-out brawl.

Video released by the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority also shows some teenagers from the group kicking, stomping and punching two men who are curled up on the ground.

Police say at least three victims sustained injuries.

But, these types of violence have been happening way too often at the end of the school day. Officers said the chaos can be spontaneous or planned on social media, and they only last a few minutes.

SEPTA is increasing patrols in known trouble spots and say they will be making arrests, and hope the pictures will help.

If you recognize anybody, you’re asked to call SEPTA police at 215-580-8111.

