Freakishly large chicken takes Internet by storm

- With more than 77 million views, video of a freakishly large chicken has taken the Internet by storm.

First posted on March 17 on a Facebook page for chicken enthusiasts called Shpeztaria Dekorative, the massive chicken climbs out of its hutch on what appears to be a farm.

With large plumes, legs and claws, reaction has been a mix of disbelief and ridicule. Some commented that the chicken must be a man dressed as a chicken.

As it turns out, the chicken is real. It is a breed known as Brahma.

Above the clip, Fitim Sejfijaj wrote in Albanian "Shikim te kendshem merakli" which in English means"Enjoy watching Merakli."

According to Wikipedia: "The Brahma is a large breed of chicken developed in the United States from very large birds imported from the Chinese port of Shanghai. The Brahma was the principal meat breed in the US from the 1850s until about 1930."

It is not clear how tall the chicken in the video is or how much it weighs.