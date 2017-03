- The NYPD said an officer shot at a suspect in Hollis, Queens Saturday evening.

Investigators said two plain clothed officers pulled over a black sedan after suspecting there were drugs inside.

The incident took place at about 6-15 near 200th street and Hollis Avenue.

The car took off when the officers approached.

That's when one officer fired a shot at the vehicle.

No one was hit.

That car was later found abandoned.

So far no arrests have been made.