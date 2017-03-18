Rock 'n' roll legend Chuck Berry dies at age 90

Rock 'n' roll legend Chuck Berry performs "Johnny B. Goode" at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum in Boston. (AP Photo/Josh Reynolds, File)
By: Fox5ny.com staff

Posted:Mar 18 2017 06:21PM EDT

Updated:Mar 18 2017 06:23PM EDT

Legendary musician Chuck Berry has passed away at the age of 90.

St. Charles County Police Department confirmed Berry’s death Saturday afternoon.

He was set to release an album for the first time in 35 years in 2017.

