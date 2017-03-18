Rock 'n' roll legend Chuck Berry dies at age 90

Legendary musician Chuck Berry has passed away at the age of 90.
St. Charles County Police Department confirmed Berry’s death Saturday afternoon.
He was set to release an album for the first time in 35 years in 2017.
