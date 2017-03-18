EMT Yadira Arroyo honored by Tunnel to Towers, wake, funeral arrangements announced News EMT Yadira Arroyo honored by Tunnel to Towers, wake, funeral arrangements announced Yadira Arroyo left behind five sons who are forced to push forward without a mother.

But an act of kindness from a local foundation made sure that her children will be taken care of.

A family mourns the painful loss of Yadira Arroyo.

Who, up until her dying moment, spent her life saving others.

The FDNY EMT left behind five sons between the ages of 24 and 7.

“I know my mother wouldn't want anyone to be sad today, she would rather everyone take something like this let it humble you, learn from it, learn to hold your family closer every day because life is short, so if you feel sad, don't. Feel humbled because I know my mom is in a better place,” said her eldest son, Jose Montes.

It was Thursday evening when police say Jose Gonzales car-jacked Arroyo's ambulance in the Bronx, then drove over her, and dragged her down the street.

Police said the 25-year-old had been arrested more than 30 times and has a history of mental illness.

“These officers go out every day and put themselves out on the line for everyone here. People forget that they have families- that they have children. They have friends,” said Judith Collado, Arroyo’s cousin.

On Saturday morning, two days following Arroyo's tragic death- there was an act of kindness from the Stephen Silla Tunnel to Towers Foundation.

The program, which honors fallen first responders, announced a donation of $100,000 to Arroyo's children to ensure that they are able to lead the lives their mother wanted for them.

The pledge was met by tears, hugs, and gratitude.

“She was the most giving; humble most beautiful person you could ever meet, her laugh was always contagious,” said her uncle, David Malave.

“She was selfless. She was honest. She was caring. She thought about her children, she thought about her family. We're not a big family, but we’re a strong family and a humble family, and the first thing we think about is each other,” said Collado.

Outside of Yadira's office, EMS Station 26, a memorial was set up, and people stopped by to light candles and lay flowers down, and whether or not they knew Yadira, she was on their minds.

The wake and funeral arrangements will be held next week, as released by the FDNY.

The wake will be held Thursday, March 23 & Friday, March24 from 2:00pm – 4:00pm and 7:00pm – 9:00pm at Joseph A. Lucchese Funeral Home at 726 Morris Park Avenue in the Bronx.

The Funeral will take place at St. Nicholas of Tolentine R.C. Church at 2345 University Avenue in the Bronx on Saturday, March 25 at 11am.