Tyra Banks to return as host of ‘America's Next Top Model'

Tyra Banks attends The Hollywood Reporter's Women in Entertainment Breakfast at Milk Studios on December 9, 2015 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Posted:Mar 18 2017 04:06PM EDT

Updated:Mar 18 2017 04:06PM EDT

Aspiring models will be able to work with the “Queen of the Smize,” Tyra Banks.

The former Supermodel and creator of hit show, ‘America’s Next Top Model’ will return as the host of the show that searches for the next top model.

Tyra Banks had been the host and head judge of the show for the past 22 seasons, but decided to stay behind the scenes during the 23rd season while pop star, Rita Ora became the host of the show.

Tyra has since decided to come back, making it official on Twitter, “I missed my ANTM baby so Mama’s back! #ANTM #ANTM24”

She also acknowledged Rita Ora for her time on the show, “Mizz @RitaOra, you exemplify Business Boss Brand to the fullest! Thank you for all the amazingness you brought to ANTM.”

Banks’ announcement of returning to the reality show comes a week after it was announced that she would be the newest host of ‘America’s Got Talent’ replacing Nick Cannon.

